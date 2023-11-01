Kate Winslet encourages young first-time reporter

KATE WINSLET’S press tour for Avatar: The Way of Water featured a number of memorable moments, but few can compare to her decision to encourage a first-time interviewer during an international press junket.

With over one million views on Twitter in less than twenty-four hours, a video of Winslet displaying her maternal side by offering words of encouragement to a timid young reporter has gone viral on social media.

Winslet, 47, was being interviewed for the German TV network ZDF (via The Independent) when the outlet’s young reporter, Martha, told the Oscar winner: “Um, it’s my first time.”

Winslet paused the interview and leaned closer to the reporter. “This is your first time doing it?” Winslet asked.

“Okay, well guess what? When we do this interview, it’s going to be the most amazing interview ever. And do you know why? Because we’ve decided that it’s going to be. So, we’ve decided right now, me and you, that this is going to be a really fantastic interview.”

Winslet continued: “You can ask me anything that you want, and you don’t have to be scared. Everything is going to be amazing. Okay? You’ve got this. Okay, let’s do it!”

Fans were touched by the kind gesture and drew parallels between Winslet and Ronal, the character she portrays in Avatar: The Way of Water. Ronal is the wife of the village’s leader and a free diver of the Metkayina water clan. She is also pregnant, a quality that director James Cameron deemed crucial for on-screen portrayal.

Avatar: The Way of Water is in theatres nationwide.