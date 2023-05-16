Kate Winslet wins big at this year’s BAFTAs

BRITISH actors Kate Winslet, Sharon Horgan and Ben Whishaw were among those who scooped the top prizes at the BAFTA TV awards on Sunday evening.

The ceremony, which took place at the Royal Festival Hall in London, was hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan.

Winslet won the prize for best leading actress for her turn in I Am Ruth, which also starred her real-life daughter Mia Threapleton. The mother-daughter duo also took to the stage to accept the award for best single drama, with Threapleton tearing up.

The drama revolves around a mother whose teenage daughter is suffering the toxic effects of spending too much time online.

Accepting her award, Winslet said if she could “cut [the BAFTA statuette] in half, [she] would give the other half” to her daughter.

“We did this together kiddo,” she said, adding: “There were days when it was agony for [Threapleton] to dig as deeply as she did and it took my breath away.”

Winslet also explained that I Am Ruth was made for parents, their children and families that feel they are held hostage by the perils of the online world, for parents who wish they could communicate with their teenagers but who no longer can, and for young people who have become addicted to social media and its darker sides.

“We do not want it. We want our children back,” she added, calling on politicians to criminalise harmful content online.

The other big winner during the BAFTA TV awards was actor Ben Whishaw.

Despite his series This Is Going To Hurt losing to Mood in the best mini-series category, Whishaw won the best leading actor award for the show, beating Cillian Murphy and Gary Oldman.

Whishaw was also part of Queen Elizabeth II’s Paddington Bear skit – as the voice of Paddington – which won an award for most memorable moment; it was the only prize voted on by the public.

Another noteworthy win was for the international category, which Netflix’s Dahmer won for best series.