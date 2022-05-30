Kathleen Kennedy shares insights on Star Wars recasting

LUCASFILM president Kathleen Kennedy surprised Star Wars fans recently by admitting that 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story made the company rethink the practice of recasting the franchise’s most iconic characters.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Kennedy admitted that the prequel underperformed because of it.

As Kennedy noted it at different points in the interview, saying “We can’t do something with Luke Skywalker that isn’t Mark Hamill”, in relation to Alden Ehrenreich’s casting as a younger Han Solo.

Solo was the lowest-grossing Star Wars movie of all time upon its release.

Two of the franchise’s most popular characters, however, are a younger Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), who clash once again this weekend in the eagerly anticipated Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

In another interview at Star Wars Celebration, Kennedy elaborated on her thoughts regarding recasting.

“We have so many different great stories we can tell, and new characters we can create and expand upon the mythology that [George Lucas] created,” she said.