Katy Perry rushes home after shows to feed daughter

LOOKS like Katy Perry is on her way to becoming a super mum.

The pop singer, 38, revealed in an interview with Extra during the Country Music Awards last week that she still makes time at night after wrapping up a show to prepare food for her two-year-old daughter Daisy Dove.

Perry explained: “I have a residency in Las Vegas and I get to literally drop her off at preschool and then go play a show in Las Vegas. I come back late, like maybe 11.30pm or something, I still make her lunches.

“I feel so much pride in cutting off the ends of the sandwiches with a full face of, like, sweaty makeup in my robe. It’s such a science.”

Perry shares her daughter Daisy with fiance and actor Orlando Bloom, 45. She added that she doesn’t mind making the effort, since it’s all for her daughter.

“She is the reason for everything. I get so much from her and, like, my sense of value,” Perry said.

In another recent interview with People magazine, Perry revealed that she’s open to expanding her family with Bloom.

“I’m a planner,” the singer said. “So we’ll see.”