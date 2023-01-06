Keanu Reeves once ‘saved’ Kate Beckinsale

ACTRESS Kate Beckinsale is the latest star to provide proof that Keanu Reeves is indeed the nicest actor in Hollywood.

During this year’s Cannes Film Festival, Beckinsale shared a story from when she first attended the festival back in 1993, when she was at the premiere of the period film Much Ado About Nothing. In a recent social media post, Beckinsale revealed that her co-star Reeves came to her rescue on the red carpet to prevent a wardrobe malfunction, after her bodysuit “snapped open”.

Beckinsale explained: “I had bought the bodysuit in the Sock Shop at the airport, and when I got in the car to drive to the premiere, all the poppers in the crotch popped themselves open and it flipped up like a roller blind.”