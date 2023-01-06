Keanu Reeves once ‘saved’ Kate Beckinsale

ACTRESS Kate Beckinsale is the latest star to provide proof that Keanu Reeves is indeed the nicest actor in Hollywood.
During this year’s Cannes Film Festival, Beckinsale shared a story from when she first attended the festival back in 1993, when she was at the premiere of the period film Much Ado About Nothing. In a recent social media post, Beckinsale revealed that her co-star Reeves came to her rescue on the red carpet to prevent a wardrobe malfunction, after her bodysuit “snapped open”.
Beckinsale explained: “I had bought the bodysuit in the Sock Shop at the airport, and when I got in the car to drive to the premiere, all the poppers in the crotch popped themselves open and it flipped up like a roller blind.”
She went on to say: “I walked out onto the biggest red carpet of my life and whispered to Keanu and Robert Sean Leonard what had happened. In this picture, I am holding the front gusset down, and the two of them are holding the back gusset. Absolute legends who may not even have fully understood the physics of what was happening or even heard the word ‘gusset’ before but both jumped in to save me no questions asked.”
This incident adds to the already well-known reputation of Reeves as a genuinely kind and humble person. His reputation in Hollywood is one of the best, and it is well-deserved.
Reeves’ recent success with John Wick: Chapter 4 and the franchise’s overall billion-dollar box office achievement further solidify his status as a talented actor with a heart of gold.