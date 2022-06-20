  1. Entertainment & Lifestyle

Keep an eye on the clock

LYFE takes a look at the importance of good time management in work and life

Mark Mathen Victor
The clock continues ticking and the only one that will mourn time lost is yourself. – FREEPIKThe clock continues ticking and the only one that will mourn time lost is yourself. – FREEPIK

ONE of the most valuable and important personal resource humans have is “time”, yet it is always mismanaged.

With the lives of most average Malaysians currently spent stuck travelling to and from the office, it is important to appreciate the concept of time and how to utilise it.

Time management is often fumbled, even from the early days of schooling and through higher education, and if it snowballs into being a bad habit, lack of time management will greatly affect workplace performance and productivity for most professions today.

Time management

This is macro- and micro-managing your time when it comes to work, which also allows the management of free time afterwards. At work, proper and timely execution of work allows one to work smarter, rather than harder.

Intelligent use of time allows days to be planned well ahead, and if something occurs out-of-the-blue, a person will be able to quickly course-correct and adapt.

$!Productivity across the board increases when time is managed better. – FREEPIK
Benefits of time management

> Meet deadlines effectively

Like what it says, there is no need to rush deadlines at the last minute if time was managed properly leading up to that deadline.

Dedicating specific amounts of time for specific tasks allows deadlines to be met, sometimes well ahead projection.

> Increased performance

An effect of the first benefit, quickly knocking off tasks before deadlines allows one to slow in other tasks at work due to the suddenly freed up time.

Additionally, as tasks naturally lessen, time isn’t wasted attempting to figure out what to do next. It just flows into view naturally.

By working smarter, you will also easily identify any “flaws” that affecting performance over the repetition of most tasks.

> Improved work quality

Ever handed in an assignment, task or anything job-related at the last minute or even past the deadline? Other than the obvious reprimanding from employers, did you notice the lack of quality from bumrushing a job?

Time management in any workplace leads to high-quality work, which translates to more added value in your employment.

> Decreased stress and work overload

This doesn’t really need an explanation. Working smarter allows one to navigate around the pitfalls of job-induced, added stress, whether from submitting poorly done work or late submissions.

Stress will also bleed into overall work conditions and your personal life.

> Work, life balance

Arguably the most crucial benefit owed to better time management is you will be able to increase the chasm between your work and personal life.

By not spending an unnecessary amount of time at work playing “catch-up”, you will have more time for your personal life, in every capacity.

$!Lack of time management caused added stress on top of everything else. – FREEPIK
Tips on time management

> Time awareness

Understand that for most people, there are 168 hours in a week. During idle time or free time in between dedicated time towards family, friends and work, use these to complete small tasks.

> Prioritise by importance

Not all tasks are equal. Sometimes tasks at work take precedence over menial tasks at home, and at work, there may be more important tasks compared to others.

> Plan ahead

Go into each day with a plan on how to tackle everything that needs to be done, which was preferably planned the night before. For those with lesser responsibilities – such as single people – try planning for the entire week, the week before.

> Track everything

Like how people go grocery shopping with a list in hand as to not waste time, have a way of tracking what needs to be done in the day, and in what order these should be done in. The goal is not flounder your way through each day, but to do it as strategically, with surgical precision

> Rest

Don’t forget that in the middle of all the time micromanaging, you deserve gaps dedicated to relaxing.