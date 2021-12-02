Keep your eye on the money

AFTER months of negotiations, BMG has acquired the entire recorded-music catalog of Mötley Crüe in a deal sources say is valued at approximately US$150 million (RM630.4 million), although other sources cited a significantly lower number.

The agreement includes the iconic band’s entire recorded output spanning their 40-year career totaling nine studio albums from their 1981 debut, Too Fast for Love, through the latest release in 2008, Saints of Los Angeles, as well as several platinum-selling live albums and compilation sets.

Longtime manager Allen Kovac helped the band acquire the catalog from Elektra Records, which signed it in 1982, as part of a contract renegotiation during the 1990s.

The band has sold over 100 million albums worldwide, with seven platinum and multi-platinum albums, nine top 10 albums, three Grammy nominations and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The band’s catalog has been revitalised since the 2019 Netflix biopic The Dirt introduced it to a new generation of fans.

Sources say the deal was originally expected to go to Merck Mercuriadis’ Hipgnosis Songs, which has acquired many of the group’s publishing rights from Nikki Sixx, its main songwriter.