“That’s when things will really change. But I think for now, everything is still quite the same”.

“I think the biggest change will come once we actually start trying to have kids, maybe,” she said, laughing.

Elizabeth added that the biggest development will probably only be in the future.

She explained that even before the marriage, the couple had already discussed possible changes, and Elizabeth stressed that the important thing for them was to always be ready to adapt and compromise.

“We’re still not living together, so it is not much of a difference. This is because I have a single mum, and he has a single mum, and we’re both staying with our respective mums to take care of them,” she said.

Now, about five months later, Elizabeth told theSun that not much has changed.

Fondly also known as Lizzy, she made headlines earlier this year over the third weekend of March when it was leaked that she had tied the knot with businessman Siew Jim in a private ceremony.

CONSIDERED a household name by now, Elizabeth Tan’s rise in the entertainment industry was gradual before it turned meteoric, as the actress-singer slowly but surely carved out her niche in the industry.

Elizabeth’s marriage to Siew Jim was the talk of the town in March.

Troubled times

As a multifaceted entertainer, Elizabeth was not spared the impact of the pandemic on the industry.

As a singer, she has not really been doing shows. But it is really her life as an actress that has taken the biggest hit.

“I think I have four shows lined up that cannot be shot right now. So, everything has just been piling up and we’re waiting until the production crew and everyone are completely vaccinated before we can start shooting.”

Additionally, several movies that she is in are also pending release.

“I think they want to release the movies in the cinemas, and there is no way that is going to happen any time soon”.

To kill time, Elizabeth has been playing a lot of games.

“I’ve been streaming a little bit. Mostly, I eat a lot and sleep a lot,” she joked.

Introspection and strength

Beyond her livelihood, Elizabeth speaks of how the pandemic has weighed heavily on her mind.

“Last year, I was quite okay with the MCO. I don’t know what I did during the MCO then, but it did not take a toll on me.

“This time around, it had a much bigger impact. Learning how to adapt and going with the flow was a bit of challenge.”

The singer-actress also revealed that she began having bouts of anxiety this year, but she managed to muster the mental fortitude to cope with her challenges.

“What I learned from myself is that I’m the kind of person who needs to feel in control all the time with everything. And with this whole situation, we’re literally not in control, right? That’s kind of scary,” she admitted.

Instead, Elizabeth learned to let go and accept fate as it is.

“Trying to control everything gave me a lot of anxiety, and I’m sure it’s the same with everyone as well”.

She claims to read Stoic quotes daily, among the other things she does to keep an even keel.

“I have to be rational about everything and not overthink, and stop getting anxious and emotional over things that have not happened,” she said.

“Overthinkers have a lot of imagined troubles, which may or may not be real.”

Elizabeth advised those in the same position not to be quiet and keep it all inside, but to reach out for help when necessary.

On a brighter note, she revealed that she is currently working on her next single.

“I hope to release it at the end of this year, but I’m not too sure. The single is my biggest project for now”.