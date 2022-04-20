Keith Urban praises supportive Nicole Kidman

THEY’RE known as one of Hollywood’s quieter couples, but recently Keith Urban came out to share how wife Nicole Kidman helped him in his battle against the twin addictions of alcohol and cocaine.

In a new interview with the Sunday Times, the Australian country star, 54, spoke openly about his path to recovery, which included multiple stints in rehab, and ultimately, the encouragement of his wife.

“Everyone does what they want to do to have a great time. I just realised I’m allergic to it. Someone said, ‘You have an allergy? What happens when you drink?’ And I said, ‘I break out in cuffs,’” Urban joked.

Urban, who shares daughters Faith, 10, and Sunday, 13, with Kidman, spoke about how she urged him to check into rehab soon after they married in 2006.

Now, he is giving her credit for helping him get back on track by documenting his gratitude on his new ballad Thank You.

The song features lyrics like “I thank you for my life.” Urban says that touching message is specifically honouring his wife.

“I had to find a different way to be in the world,” he explained to the Times. “I’m glad it didn’t change anything about my music. I wrote plenty of hit songs while drunk. I wrote plenty sober. I feel lucky it hasn’t defined my creativity.”

While Urban is proud to share how much Kidman has supported him, the actress also loves to point out that the support is reciprocal. At the 94th Academy Awards last month, Urban flew in during the wee hours after performing so he could be on the red carpet with his wife, who was nominated for Best Actress for Being the Ricardos.

Last June, the couple celebrated their 15th anniversary, with Urban sharing a cute photo of the couple taken in front of a Christmas tree.

“Happy anniversary, babygirl! My life started when you said ‘I do’ 5,475 days ago today,“ Urban captioned the photo.