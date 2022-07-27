Keke Palmer responds to Zendaya comparisons

EMMY-WINNING actress Keke Palmer, 28, became the subject of a viral tweet over the weekend, prompted by the recent success of her new film Nope, and Palmer was not happy.

A Twitter user posted a short thread discussing how she believed Palmer had not achieved great success like fellow former child star Zendaya due to colourism, or a preference for lighter skin tones within the same race.

Palmer tweeted in response: “A great example of colourism is to believe I can be compared to anyone. I'm the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer.”

“I’ve been a leading lady since I was 11 years old,“ Palmer wrote in another post. “I have over 100+ credits, and currently starring in an original screenplay that’s the number one film at the box office #NOPE. I’ve had a blessed career thus far; I couldn’t ask for more but God continues to surprise me.”

Nope, Palmer’s sci-fi horror film, topped the US box office over the weekend, debuting with an estimated US$44 million (RM196 million).