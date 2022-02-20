Kelly Clarkson wants name change for fresh start

FOLLOWING her recent divorce, singer Kelly Clarkson has filed papers to legally change her name to Kelly Brianne.

In court filings uncovered by US Weekly, the singer stated her desire to go by her first and middle name because “my new name more fully reflects who I am.”

The move comes five months after she was legally declared single amid her contentious and lengthy divorce from talent manager Brandon Blackstock.

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The former couple share two children, River Rose, seven, and Remington Alexander, five. Although they have yet to finalise their divorce, Clarkson recently agreed to give Blackstock 5% of their Montana ranch, which has been a sticking point in their split.

It is unclear what the name change would mean for her eponymous talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show. Currently, the singer is on a break from hosting, with the show carrying on with guest hosts.

Earlier this week, Clarkson called in to the show, telling gust host Taraji P. Henson that she and her children were watching reruns of Encanto to pass the time.