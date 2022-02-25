Kendall Jenner opens up about her mental health issues

THE Kardashians achieved global fame through their reality TV series, and Kendall Jenner grew up in front of the camera as a member of this Hollywood family.

At 26 years old, Kendall is no longer a shy teenager, but the world’s highest-paid supermodel, and she recently spoke to Vice’s i-D about how she deals with her mental health issues.

She says she writes in her journal once or twice a week, and besides journaling, reading is another thing that helps Kendall stay centred.

“I was having a panic attack two nights ago, and I was just like, ‘Oh, but you know what? I’m just going to pick up this book and try to forget,’” the model explained.

She also shared how she learned how to cope with certain emotions growing up in the public eye. “You can literally find old videos of me screaming at the paparazzi for no reason, but also for a very obvious reason. I’m just a lot more at peace with things now ... it’s just something that you learn to live with, I guess.”

Last year, she also shared about the panic attacks she experienced as a child when she appeared on Vogue’s Open Minded series.

“I’ve had times where I feel like I need to be rushed to the hospital because I think my heart’s failing and I can’t breathe and I need someone to help me,“ Jenner recalled.

She also expressed how frustrating it was for people to doubt her experience due to her privilege. “There are going to be those people that say, ‘Oh, okay, what does she have to worry about? What does she have to be anxious about?’ and I’ll never sit here and say that I’m not fortunate,“ she noted.

This goes to show that mental issues do not discriminate. It can affect anyone regardless of your age, social status, or background, so it’s important for all of us to have mental health awareness and learn healthy coping skills for our emotions.