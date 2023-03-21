Kentucky Owl lands in Malaysia

ON March 15, Kentucky Owl launched two of its bestsellers in Director’s Cut, a luxurious whiskey bar located in Taman Tun Dr Ismail.

The launch showcased the Kentucky Owl The Wiseman, Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey and the Kentucky Owl The Wiseman, Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey.

At the prestigious 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the Straight Bourbon won a Double Gold medal while the Straight Rye took a Gold medal. The former was also listed in Whiskey Advocate’s 2021 Top 20.

At the launch tasting, Kentucky Owl Global Ambassador Tom Jones walked attendees through the history of Kentucky Owl, and the two whiskeys being launched, along with the Kentucky Owl Confiscated bourbon.

Top shelf bourbon

A blend of four Kentucky Straight Bourbons that were selected for their individual taste, the Straight Bourbon is a smooth but complex bourbon that can be drunk neat, on the rocks or in a cocktail.

The whiskey itself leads with a caramel flavour with notes of allspice, citrus fruit and a nudge of oak.

As for the Straight Rye, it’s a traditional rye made with a mash bill of 95% selected by Kentucky Owl’s Master Blender, John Rhea.

The whiskey provides a rich and spicy nose hints of fresh rye bread, hints of sweet caramel and cinnamon. Upon tasting, the whiskey’s spicy character is immediate, as it instantly fills the mouth with long finish.

It progresses from fresh rye bread, through buttered cinnamon toast and ending with a hint of walnut.

The whiskeys paired well with the rye bread and the appetisers that were provided.

The Confiscated on the other hand, was at the launch tasting “for fun”. It’s a sourced whiskey with no age statement, and almost completely shrouded in secrecy, including its mashbill.

Compared to the Straight Bourbon and Straight Rye, the Confiscated sits somewhere in the middle. It’s balanced exceedingly well, with a nice mix of sweet and dry flavours, and quite flexible; it can be sipped, works with ice or water, and very mixable, as Jones explained.