Kep1er debuts with WA DA DA track

In last year’s finale of reality talent show Girls Planet 999, organisers announced the nine girls who would debut as Kep1er.
The multinational project group is made up of Huening Bahiyyih, Choi Yujin, Shen Xiaoting, Kang Yeseo, Ezaki Hikaru, Kim Chaehyun, Sakamoto Mashiro, Seo Youngeun, and Kim Dayeon.
On Jan 3, Kep1er made its long-awaited debut with its first mini-album First Impact, featuring WA DA DA, a bright dance track, expressing the group’s energetic and lovely charms, as the album’s title track.
Two hours after the album’s drop, Kep1er also welcomed fans for the very first time as a debuted group during an online showcase.
Moving forward, the group announced that they have chosen to call their fans Kep1ian, a fan-created name.
The name is a combination of the group name, Kep1er, and the word, guardian to symbolise the fans’ role as the members’ guardians for helping them to the path of their dreams.