Kep1er debuts with WA DA DA track

In last year’s finale of reality talent show Girls Planet 999, organisers announced the nine girls who would debut as Kep1er.

The multinational project group is made up of Huening Bahiyyih, Choi Yujin, Shen Xiaoting, Kang Yeseo, Ezaki Hikaru, Kim Chaehyun, Sakamoto Mashiro, Seo Youngeun, and Kim Dayeon.

On Jan 3, Kep1er made its long-awaited debut with its first mini-album First Impact, featuring WA DA DA, a bright dance track, expressing the group’s energetic and lovely charms, as the album’s title track.