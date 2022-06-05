Kesha to host new paranormal show

BACK in 2012, Kesha claimed that she had “sexy time” with a ghost in an interview with Ryan Seacrest.
The singer now returns in her new Discovery+ series, Conjuring Kesha, to track down ghosts and demons, set to be released earlier in July.
On Thursday, the streaming service revealed that the Praying singer will star, among other celebrities, in a six-episode series about embracing the weird and paranormal.
Kesha said in a press release: “To me, the supernatural comes naturally. It started with my insatiable curiosity, my eternal search for something bigger than myself.”
“This has motivated my art, informed my music, and has given a purpose to my entire life. It’s an eternal search for proof of God.” She added.
She then said, “It’s the adventures that I have with my friends that take these pilgrimages to the next level and make them a reality. I wanted to see actual proof of the unexplainable. If we could catch these things on camera, then what else could be true?”
The show will explore demonic activity at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary with comedian Whitney Cummings, then search for Bigfoot with Bachelorette’s Jojo Fletcher, and investigate a haunted opera hall with Betty Who.
The first two episodes of Conjuring Kesha will premiere on July 8.