Kesha to host new paranormal show

BACK in 2012, Kesha claimed that she had “sexy time” with a ghost in an interview with Ryan Seacrest.

The singer now returns in her new Discovery+ series, Conjuring Kesha, to track down ghosts and demons, set to be released earlier in July.

On Thursday, the streaming service revealed that the Praying singer will star, among other celebrities, in a six-episode series about embracing the weird and paranormal.

Kesha said in a press release: “To me, the supernatural comes naturally. It started with my insatiable curiosity, my eternal search for something bigger than myself.”