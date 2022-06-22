Kevin Feige hints about where Marvel’s Phase 4 is heading

IN the upcoming months, Marvel fans will be able to see the direction that the MCU’s latest Phase 4 is heading, according to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

Phase 4 of the MCU comprises all Marvel Studios productions set to be released from 2021 until 2023.

This includes the feature films Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals. For the first time , the MCU is being complemented by television series, including Disney+’s WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, Moon Knight and the recently launched Ms. Marvel.

When speaking to the press during the lead up to Ms. Marvel, Feige indicated how Phase 4 seems different from past MCU phases.

“The Marvel Studios logo never promises a specific cast or tone,” Feige said.

“It promises a spirit and a style and a vibe and an emotion, I hope. That is what makes Marvel – in publishing, and now in the MCU – so unique, being able to see all of those different tones and styles and characters.”

In a more recent interview with GameRant, Feige hinted at the future of the MCU while doing press for the next Phase 4 film, Thor: Love and Thunder.

“As we’re nearing the end of Phase 4, I think people will start to see where this next saga is going,“ Feige teased.

“I think there have been many clues already, that are at least apparent to me, of where this whole saga is going.”

He added: “But we’ll be a little more direct about that in the coming months, to set a plan, so audiences who want to see the bigger picture can see a tiny, tiny, tiny bit more of the roadmap.”

To find out for themselves, fans can look out for upcoming Phase 4 productions that include the feature films Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, The Marvels and Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3, as well as the TV series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Echo.