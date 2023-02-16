Kevin Feige on Phase 5 and the future of MCU

MARVEL Studios president Kevin Feige recently got down for an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ushers in Phase 5 of the MCU this weekend.

In a discussion on what is to come, Feige said that as things develop, the formula may need to be adjusted.

The discussion about Ant-Man and why Quantumania was the ideal film to launch Phase 5 and introduce Kang the Conqueror was the opening of the interview. Feige claims that the primary factor in Marvel choosing to cast Jonathan Majors as the main antagonist in the MCU was due to his performance in The Last Black Man.

Feige discussed the Multiverse Saga's phases 4,5, and 6 as well. He said it acts as a classification scheme for the attentive audience and a record of how the parts come along together.

Feige talked about striking a balance between coherence across all MCU projects. Timeliness can get cumbersome after several movies and TV episodes. The difficulty doesn't phase Feige. But there are several difficulties in pleasing both loyal followers and casual viewers.

He said: “I’ve also realised that a lot of people like to do the homework. A lot of people find the fun in the homework and the continuity and the connectivity. But it is a balance of always trying to do both.”

The Marvel Studios president also revealed that he is very proud of Kamala Khan's introduction in The Marvels, the studio's sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel. He stated: “She essentially steals The Marvels. It makes me excited that people will, I hope, see that movie and then go back and revisit those shows on Disney+.”

Feige provided extensive details about several important films, including Thunderbolts, Blade, Daredevil, Tom Holland’s upcoming Spider-Man film and more. He also mentioned that the Fantastic Four served as the model for all subsequent comics that they want for it to continue to be a major tenet of the MCU moving forward, just as it has for the past 50 or 60 years in the comics.