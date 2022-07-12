Kevin Feige teases more mutants in MCU’s future

THE Marvel Cinematic Universe will see more mutants, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige affirmed at the recent Comic-Con Experience 2022.

At the convention, Feige showcased the cast and trailer for the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and during the Q&A afterwards, was asked about the next mutants to appear in future films.

“We’ve already met a few,“ Feige said.

“There’s a new mutant named Namor that you might’ve met recently (from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever). So, more to come.”

The inclusion of the classic Marvel characters – the mutants and the X-Men – arrived relatively late in the MCU due to the intellectual property rights being in the hands of 20th Century Fox.

After Disney acquired Fox in 2019, MCU fans have anxiously been waiting for the integration of the characters into the already established cinematic universe that consisted of the Avengers on Earth, the Guardians of the Galaxy in space and everything in between.

Prior to Namor, the MCU introduced Kamala Khan in Disney+’s Ms. Marvel and Patrick Stewart’s Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The latter’s cameo was a hit with fans, as Stewart played a more comic accurate version of the character compared to the version in Fox’s now-dead X-Men franchise.

Even before those three, the MCU brought in Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and Pedro Maximoff/Quicksilver, who were mutants in the comics but were not called that in the films, as the IP rights were still in Fox’s court.

Feige seems to be building a greater presence for mutants in the MCU’s Phase 5 and 6. Though there are six films and seven Disney+ series in the fifth phase, it is unknown just how many mutants will show up.

However, the sixth phase has the hotly anticipated Deadpool 3, which will be the official introduction of Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine into the MCU.

Both characters were established mutants – and the most popular characters – in the original Fox X-Men films, and the 2024 film is expected to bring more mutants in alongside the two lead characters..