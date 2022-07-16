Khloé Kardashian expecting baby no. 2 with ex Tristan Thompson

A representative for reality star Khloé Kardashian confirmed with People magazine that she and ex Tristan Thompson are expecting their second child who was conceived in November via surrogate.

Despite the impending arrival of a new sibling for their four-year-old daughter True, the source informed People that the couple are not getting back together, and have not spoken since December 2021 outside of co-parenting matters.

The source also added that the baby was conceived before The Kardashians star received confirmation that the NBA player fathered another child, who was born on Dec 1, with model Maralee Nichols. The infamously on-again-off-again pair officially ended their romantic relationship – this time for good – in January.

The pair first began dating in 2016 and welcomed daughter True in 2018. Thompson is also dad to son Prince, age five, with ex Jordan Craig. Thompson has long been rumoured to have cheated on Craig with Kardashian, which he has repeatedly denied.