Khloé Kardashian hasn't settled on a name for her baby yet

REALITY star Khloe Kardashian, 38, and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, recently welcomed their second child together, a baby boy born via surrogacy. The exes also share daughter True Thompson, age four.

Shortly after announcing the arrival of the new baby, Kardashian revealed that they had yet to decide on a name.

A representative for Kardashian said: “Khloé is on cloud nine. Getting a sibling for True has been such a journey. She is very excited to be a mom again. She really wanted a baby boy. Khloe hasn’t shared a name yet ... She wants it to be just right.”

Kardashian and Thompson's romance was chaotic, with the couple splitting up and reuniting several times. Kardashian found out that he had a child with Maralee Nichlos when they were still together. He openly confessed and apologised for his behaviour, before the couple split up for good. However, by the time the news broke, their second child had already been conceived through surrogacy.

Kardashian's choice to delay naming her baby is likely due to the fact that sister Kylie Jenner and beau Travis Scott experienced their own naming issue when she gave birth to a baby boy in February. Jenner stated the following month on Instagram that their baby's name is no longer Wolf since they don't feel like it suits him. The couple has also yet to share the infant’s new name.