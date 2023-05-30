Khloe Kardashian ‘wracked with guilt’ over surrogacy

THOUGH surrogacy is an option for many facing problems with natural childbirth, there are downsides to it, like what Khloe Kardashian recently revealed in the premiere of The Kardashians’ third season.

After welcoming her second baby, the Good American co-founder has apparently been struggling with difficult feelings with the now nine-month-old Tatum.

More specifically, Khloe has been grappling with guilt for using a surrogate.

In a confessional with sister Kim and Scott Disick, Khloe admitted that she was in a “state of shock from the entire experience”, and that she “buried [her] head in the sand during the pregnancy.”

“When I went to the hospital, that was the first time it really registered, and it has nothing to do with the baby,” she said.

Khloe explained that she felt guilty, because after the surrogate had delivered the baby, she arrived and took the baby to another room, and they were separated. She further called it a “transactional experience”.

“I wish someone was honest about surrogacy and the difference of it,“ she continues, further saying that it’s not bad, but just “very different”.

In the same episode, Khloe also admitted that she felt “less connected” to her newborn son than she did with True, her daughter, whom she carried to term.

She also compared herself to her sister Kim, who also had her fourth child through surrogacy.

“Kim said hers was easy, and this is not easy,” she said, which came after Kim claimed it’s easier for some people to connect with babies after surrogacy than others.

Kim had said: “I do think there is a difference when your baby is in your belly, the baby actually feels your real heart.

“Think about it. There’s no one else on this planet that will feel you from the inside like that, your heart.”