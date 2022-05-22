Kid from ‘Jaws’ grows up to be police chief

A scene-stealing kid from the 1975 film Jaws is now the police chief on the island where the film was made.

Jonathan Searle was selected this week as the police chief of Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts, a small town on the island of Martha’s Vineyard. It was on that island, which stood in for the fictional town of Amity, that the classic monster shark film was made.

Many locals were cast as extras in the film, and some were given speaking roles. Searle, then nine years old, and his older brother Steven made their memorable appearance as two young pranksters who donned snorkels and pretended to be the shark wreaking havoc on the island.