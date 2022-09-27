Kiki Layne, Ari’el Stachel had scenes cut from ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

JUST when you thought that the drama in Don’t Worry Darling was over, a fresh issue has cropped up, concerning actors of colour who had their roles cut down.

Kiki Layne, who portrays Margaret in the psychological thriller – which opened in theatres last Friday – posted pictures and videos of herself and co-star Ari’el Stachel on Instagram. In the caption, she expressed disappointment that their roles in the finished film were reduced.

“The best thing about #DontWorryDarling is that I was lucky enough to meet [Stachel],” Layne wrote in the caption of her post, adding: “They cut us from most of the movie, but we thriving in real life.”