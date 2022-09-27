Kiki Layne, Ari’el Stachel had scenes cut from ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

JUST when you thought that the drama in Don’t Worry Darling was over, a fresh issue has cropped up, concerning actors of colour who had their roles cut down.
Kiki Layne, who portrays Margaret in the psychological thriller – which opened in theatres last Friday – posted pictures and videos of herself and co-star Ari’el Stachel on Instagram. In the caption, she expressed disappointment that their roles in the finished film were reduced.
“The best thing about #DontWorryDarling is that I was lucky enough to meet [Stachel],” Layne wrote in the caption of her post, adding: “They cut us from most of the movie, but we thriving in real life.”
Stachel, who plays her character’s husband Ted, wrote in a comment to her message: “My love. You are a queen and your talent shines so brightly. I was thirsty then and I am thirsty now.”
Gemma Chan, the only other female character of colour in the film, replied to Layne’s post with a ‘heart’ emoji.
Stachel had earlier spoken out against his sequences being cut in a TikTok video with the description “when you end up on the cutting room floor”, that highlighted tweets claiming he was a glorified extra in the film.
In the meantime, the film’s main star Florence Pugh, who reportedly feuded with director Olivia Wilde, posted on Instagram to thank those involved in the film, writing: “This film was such an epic story on such a large scale to shoot, all while during peak Covid times. For that I will always be grateful. To all of you who helped make this, your dedication and love was seen daily – thank you.”