Kim Garam's contract terminated

KIM Garam is officially out of LE SSERAFIM, months after allegations of being involved in school bullying surfaced.

Source Music officially announced that they have decided to end their exclusive contract with the troubled singer, however, were careful to avoid citing specific reasons for the termination.

According to the joint statement posted along with HYBE, the company “extended their sincerest apologies to fans”, who have been showing love and support despite the “concern over the controversy involving the member”.

They also informed the fans that LE SSERAFIM will continue their activities as a five-member group and urged them to continue to support the group to “grow further as artistes through music and performance”.

Online communities accused Kim Garam of school bullying, and alleged “evidence” posted by individuals who were her former school classmates.

Just three weeks after her debut, she announced a temporary hiatus from promotions.

Meanwhile, the five-member group has resumed their promotion and appearing in various music programmes and netizens have praised them.