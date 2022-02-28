Kim Hyung Joon announces upcoming marriage

IT’S going to be wedding bells for Kim Hyung Joon. On Sunday, the singer and former SS501 boyband member announced his engagement during his GIFT concert, a free performance which was also streamed on his YouTube channel.

He told his fans: “I made a decision to walk through my future life together with the person who stood by me during the most difficult and hard times.”

He then explained that he had been pushing himself to live a good life for his fans, and felt that instead of announcing the big news in a letter, that he should let them know about it in person.

Initial reactions from fans to the news have been largely positive. Previous news reports had speculated that Kim and his unnamed fiance would forgo a formal wedding ceremony due to Covid-19 fears.

Kim’s agency later released a statement asking the public for their “warm support as [the couple] carefully takes their first step toward a future they will walk together as a precious relationship in a difficult time.”