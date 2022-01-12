Kim Kardashian and Kanye reach divorce settlement

ESTRANGED exes Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have finally reached a divorce settlement, according to Yahoo Entertainment, a little less than two years after splitting up.

Both People and TMZ report that both celebrities would have “equal access” to their four children: North, nine, Saint, seven, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three.

With a prenuptial agreement in place, Kardashian and West, who legally changed his name to Ye, shared their assets accordingly.

Neither party will receive spousal support, but Ye must pay his ex-wife US$200,000 (RM897,500) every month in child support. Correspondingly, he will be accountable for half the kids’ educational and security costs.

Kardashian and Ye began dating in 2012, and tie the knot in 2014. They endured several difficulties throughout their relationship.

During his failed 2020 presidential campaign, in which he divulged very intimate facts about their family, the couple’s relationship reached its lowest point. Then, Kardashian pleaded for “sensitivity” when discussing his bipolar diagnosis. She filed for divorce after seven months.

In recent months, Kardashian and Ye have been sighted together at parenting gatherings; yet, their relationship is uncertain in light of his recent behaviour.

After expressing antisemitic slurs, multiple brands, including Adidas, ditched Ye. Recently, the rapper dined with former President Donald Trump and his new acquaintance, white nationalist Nick Fuentes.