Kim Kardashian and Kanye West officially declared single

AFTER officially filing for divorce from Kanye West last February, Kim Kardashian has finally had her request to be declared legally single granted by a judge, at a court ruling that came Wednesday amid her ongoing divorce proceedings.

Before that, West – who legally changed his name to Ye – filed documents a few weeks ago opposing Kardashian’s request until custody and property issues were resolved. Previously, the rapper has also dissed Pete Davidson, Kardashian’s current boyfriend, on a new song, accused Kardashian of kidnapping their daughter Chicago, and had an online meltdown about their daughter North being on TikTok.

During the bifurcation of marital status hearing, Kardashian participated remotely while West did not. In true West fashion, the whole thing wasn’t without some drama as he fired his attorney on the eve of the hearing.

The petition filed claimed that West was causing her emotional distress with his social media posts and she wanted a judge to terminate their marital status. Now that the request is granted, both of them can now remarry.

Divorce attorney Mark Ressa explained that there are also various other reasons why bifurcation of marital status is done.

He explained: “Often divorces, especially those conducted in public courts as opposed to parties hiring a private judge, can take years to complete, especially where there are complicated financial issues that take time to sort out. It is not uncommon for a party to merely want to get on with their life and they need that mental, legal break from their soon-to-be former spouse, and ask for a bifurcation. This was the reason Kim expressed why she wanted to have her marital status returned to single.”

Now, both parties can move on with their lives and focus on the only issue left in their divorce – namely, custody and visitation of their children.

Although Kardashian’s romance with Davidson has been a point of contention for West, the Grammy winner hasn’t exactly been sitting around lonely. After splitting from Julia Fox, he was recently photographed out with Kardashian lookalike, model Chaney Jones.