Kim Kardashian claims emotional distress from Kanye

FOLLOWING weeks of repeated attacks through social media, Kim Kardashian now says she needs to be declared legally single to help Kanye West move on.

The SKIMS founder filed a new petition claiming her estranged husband is causing “emotional distress” with his social media posts and wants a judge to terminate their marital status.

The move comes days after West opposed her request citing financial and custody concerns.

“It is Mr. West’s ‘bitterness and unhappiness’ that Ms. Kardashian seeks relief from,“ the new filing states.

Kardashian submitted a statement of her own, declaring: “I very much desire to be divorced.”

Her statement contunued: “ I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children.”

In recent weeks, West has lobbed accusations at Kardashian saying that she has been preventing him from seeing their four young children during his court-ordered visits, and of making bad parenting decisions. He has also attacked her current beau Pete Davidson online.

Just last week, West boasted that he had driven the Saturday Night Live comedian off social media, after Davidson deleted his Instagram account.

Both Kardashian and Davidson have largely refrained from responding to West publicly, preferring to let things play out in court.

Both Kardashian and West signed a prenuptial agreement before their lavish 2014 wedding, which Kardashian’s lawyers say makes many of West’s issues moot as they kept financial affairs and business interests separate throughout their marriage.

Divorce attorney Mark Ressa says it’s “highly likely” that Kardashian will be granted her request.