Kim Kardashian reveals boyfriend’s tattoo supporting her legal ambitions

SOCIALITE Kim Kardashian recently showed off a very special tattoo that boyfriend Pete Davidson got in her honour.
In an Instagram Story, Kardashian posted a black-and-white photo of Davidson’s left clavicle, with two lines reading: “My girl is a lawyer”.
Although this is the first time that she has shown a photo of the body art, she had revealed its existance weeks ago during an appearance on the The Ellen Degeneras Show, telling the host that it was one of several pieces Davidson has on his body that were inspired by her.
She said that this particular tattoo was her favourite, calling it “cute”.
Although she’s not officially an attorney yet, in December Kardashian announced that she had passed the “baby bar” exam, which allowed her to forego the traditional law school route under California rule.
The reality star, who has a passion for criminal justice reform and has helped several incarcerated individuals be granted clemency, is now eligible to sit for the bar exam in order to obtain her license to practice.
At the time, she wrote on social media: “Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection. For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me.”
Prior to sitting for the exam, which she passed on her fourth attempt, she had been doing a four-year apprenticeship with a San Francisco law firm. Kardashian had also been an advocate for a number of criminal justice reform causes in recent years, and was instrumental in the 2019 release of sex trafficking victim Cyntoia Brown.
She has said that she dreams of opening her own successful law firm one day, and said that the experience had brought her closer to the memory of her late father, renowned Hollywood attorney Robert Kardashian.
She told Vogue Hong Kong: “Being in this line of work has definitely made me feel closer to my dad and to know that I’m helping people feels really good at the end of the day.”