Kim Kardashian reveals boyfriend’s tattoo supporting her legal ambitions

SOCIALITE Kim Kardashian recently showed off a very special tattoo that boyfriend Pete Davidson got in her honour.

In an Instagram Story, Kardashian posted a black-and-white photo of Davidson’s left clavicle, with two lines reading: “My girl is a lawyer”.

Although this is the first time that she has shown a photo of the body art, she had revealed its existance weeks ago during an appearance on the The Ellen Degeneras Show, telling the host that it was one of several pieces Davidson has on his body that were inspired by her.

She said that this particular tattoo was her favourite, calling it “cute”.

Although she’s not officially an attorney yet, in December Kardashian announced that she had passed the “baby bar” exam, which allowed her to forego the traditional law school route under California rule.