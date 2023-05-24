Kim Kardashian wants to take time to date again

ON the most recent edition of On Purpose with Jay Shetty, Kim Kardashian, 42, who has been single since separating from Pete Davidson, 29, said that she is not adverse to finding love once more.

When asked if she was still seeking a significant other, or if she was pleased with her life at this point that dating was not on her radar, she said: ““I think I’ll always be a hopeless romantic and always want to be in love and definitely love sharing my life with someone, and love creating a life with someone.”

She added: “I definitely will take my time. And I think there’s so many factors, especially when you have kids and being mindful of people that enter in your life.”

She said that although there are other contributing elements, she would always have faith in love and consider it to be a very amazing aspect of life. She also thinks that because she feels quite at ease taking her time and she shouldn't rush.

“There’s so much going on that I’m not lonely, and I think that that is really important. I believe, like, I always believe. And I think that whatever’s meant to be will be.”

The Kardashians reality show star stated that “I’m really content.” She is happy because of her children, family, life, and experiences.

She noted that her morning workout routine is her mental health check every day when asked how she continues to make time for herself. That means having her own time, and that keeps her sane.

Even though getting her kids ready for school might take her up to two hours after that, the drive back is her private time, so she usually ends up blaring her music and avoiding any phone calls.

“Any little glimpse I get like that, I just soak it in and then I get to the house and I start my full work day and I’m committed and focused.”

Kardashian had three previous marriages, including to Kanye West with whom she has four children. The couple's divorce was finalised last November, after much acrimony.