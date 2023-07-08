Kim Sejeong’s comeback

EXCITING news floods the entertainment world as beloved artist Kim Sejeong makes a triumphant return with new music and a grand concert tour. Fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting her comeback after two years of anticipation since her last mini-album release in 2021.

The multitalented singer-songwriter first captured hearts as a member of the renowned project group I.O.I and later as a part of the beloved group Gugudan. Despite the group’s disbandment in late 2020, Sejeong continued to shine with a string of chart-topping solo tracks that showcased her versatility and powerful vocals.

The excitement reached a crescendo when, on July 27, Sejeong’s agency officially confirmed that she would grace the music scene once more with a new album set to drop in September.

This news marks a turning point in her career, as fans have been eagerly awaiting her solo comeback, which promises to showcase her artistic growth and maturity.

But that’s not all – Sejeong has another delightful surprise for her loyal supporters. On Aug 1, she revealed her first-ever concert tour, further amplifying the jubilation among fans.

The tour, scheduled to kick off in Seoul on Sept 23 and 24, will witness a series of captivating performances that will undoubtedly showcase her unmatched talent and stage presence.

The tour’s itinerary reads like a global adventure, as Sejeong sets her sights on captivating audiences beyond South Korea.

From Hong Kong to Manila, Jakarta to Taipei, Tokyo to Singapore, Kuala Lumpur to Bangkok, and even across oceans to Melbourne and Sydney, her tour promises to unite fans from diverse cultures under the common love for her music.