Kim Seon Ho back in the spotlight

NINE months after the controversy which threatened to derail his career, South Korean actor Kim Seon Ho, will make his first public appearance when he attends a press conference for his play Touching The Void on July 20.

The Hometown Cha Cha Cha star has been laying low ever since a former girlfriend accused him of forcing her to have an abortion. Subsequently, Kim withdrew from several film projects, including 1 Night, 2 Days.

He was also allegedly dropped from other projects, including 2 O’Clock Date.

Kim will attend the Touching The Void press conference with co-stars Shin Sung Min, Lee Hwi Jong, Lee Jin Hee, and Oh Jung Taek.