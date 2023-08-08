Kim Seon Ho comes to KL

GET ready, as the charismatic Korean heartthrob, Kim Seon Ho, is about to whisk you away on a whimsical rollercoaster ride of emotions. The city is buzzing with excitement as the 2023 Kim Seon Ho Asia Tour in Kuala Lumpur “One, Two, Three. Smile” is just around the corner, powered by the dream team of entertainment geniuses: PULP Live World and Happee Hour.

Kim Seon-ho, the man who has conquered hearts with his dazzling talent and boy-next-door charm, is set to grace the Mega Star Arena on Aug 18, at 8pm, and the fans are already counting the seconds. If you thought Kuala Lumpur’s weather was sizzling, wait till you witness the “Seonhohada” storm that’s about to sweep the city off its feet.

This electrifying heartthrob has carved a name for himself in the Korean entertainment realm with his magnetic on-screen presence and versatility that can make you laugh, cry, and swoon – all in a single breath. From his rib-tickling debut in Good Manager to capturing our hearts in Start-Up, where he stole the show and garnered a mountain of awards, Seon-ho’s journey to stardom has been nothing short of a blockbuster movie.

The 2023 Kim Seon-ho Asia Tour in Kuala Lumpur “One, Two, Three. Smile” is not just any fan meeting; it’s a grand adventure into a world where dreams intertwine with reality and magic is simply a smile away. Rumour has it that the Mega Star Arena itself is brimming with anticipation, gearing up to be the stage for the most enchanting event of the year.

The show is not just about watching Seon-ho dazzle on stage; it’s about becoming a part of his world and sharing laughter, joy, and precious moments. With surprises that will make your heart flutter and interactive sessions that will leave you star-struck, get ready to be swept off your feet by the actor’s bewitching charm.

This one-of-a-kind spectacle is made possible by a stellar lineup of entertainment management companies: SALT Entertainment, APLANET Entertainment, ACO Media, and the legendary PULP Live World and Happee Hour, the rockstars of K-Pop concert experiences. So, dear Seonhohada, fasten your seatbelts and prepare for an enchanting journey that transcends borders and languages.

Stay tuned to PULP Live World’s social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpses and updates that will keep the excitement soaring until the big day.

Kuala Lumpur, get ready to welcome Kim Seon-ho with open hearts and arms. This Aug 18, unleash your inner Seonhohada and join the epic meet-and-greet.