$!Klang Valley’s finest Ramadan buffets

Here are the top Ramadan buffet spots where you can enjoy ‘buka puasa’ with friends and loved ones

Artisan’s Playground’s spacious dining hall and spread of international cuisines makes it perfect for get-togethers and breaking fast ahead of the festivities – AMIRUL SYAFIQ/@THESUN

RAMADAN is a special month for Muslims all around the world, where they fast from dawn to dusk as an act of worship and reflection. In Malaysia, one of the best ways to break fast during Ramadan is to indulge in a delicious buffet spread. And in the Klang Valley, there are many options available to suit every palate and budget. To treat your family and satisfy your cravings, we have compiled a list of the best affordable buffets in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor that offer you the best, authentic taste of food that will make your iftar memorable with friends and family.

Artisan’s Playground by COOKHOUSE designed to offer a unique and immersive experience for food enthusiasts, chefs, and anyone interested in cooking and food culture. – AMIRUL SYAFIQ/@THESUN

Artisan’s Playground by COOKHOUSE Take your tastebuds on a journey with Artisan’s Playground by COOKHOUSE this Ramadan with over 100 mouth-watering international cuisines all under one roof. Diners will be delight with Western-grilled beef ribeye, leg of lamb, and chicken from the Josper Grill, Stefano Ferrara Oven pizzas with plenty of toppings, Farm to Table Salad Bar greens, fresh seafood, live-cooked paella, and British Fish and Chips. For Asian and local cuisines, you will also be spoiled for choice with Japanese delights, classic Malaysian dishes, dim sum steamers, as well as a noodle station. Finish the night with a Dessert Parlour platter of delicious kueh and cold and baked desserts to satisfy your sweet tooth. Artisan’s Playground’s event hall can accommodate up to 200 people for your Ramadan celebration. They also have kid- and wheelchair-friendly spaces, covered parking, surau, and over 33,000 sq ft of dining space that can seat 400 people. Price: RM198 (Adult) and RM85 (Children) Address: Artisan’s Playground by COOKHOUSE, Block H, 1st Floor Rivercity Plaza, Jalan Ipoh, 51200 Kuala Lumpur

Santapan Di Raja, Restoran Rebung Chef Ismail Santapan Di Raja is a restaurant located in Kuala Lumpur that specialises in traditional Malay cuisine, owned and operated by Chef Ismail Ahmad, a renowned Malaysian celebrity chef. At Santapan Di Raja, you can expect to find a wide range of Malay dishes that are prepared using traditional cooking methods and ingredients. The restaurant is particularly famous for its signature dishes such as nasi kerabu, nasi ulam, rendang tok, and ikan patin masak tempoyak. Price: RM99 (Adult) RM69 (Kids) Address: 5-2, Aras 5, Parking Bertingkat Bukit Aman, No.1, Jalan Tanglin, Taman Botani Perdana, 50480 KL

The Bold Kitchen The Bold Kitchen, situated next to Taman Equine MRT Station, is the perfect location for breaking the fast during Ramadan. Their Ramadan buffet is intended to be affordable for customers of all income levels, eliminating the need to worry about the budget. The owner, Lily, has expressed their commitment to providing customers with high-quality food at a reasonable price, despite the increasing cost of raw materials. There is a kampung-style buffet comprising 17 courses that includes dishes like Nasi Hujan Panas, Ayam Percik, Curry Noodle, Kambing Golek, Kuih Muih, and more. As there is a limited number of seats available, it is necessary to make a reservation at least one day in advance. Price: RM39.90 (Adult) RM25 (kids) Address: F-3-G, Putra Walk, Jalan PP 25, Taman Pinggiran Putra, 43300 Seri Kembangan, Selangor

The View Café, Best Western i-City Shah Alam The View Café restaurant in the Best Western i-City Shah Alam hotel serves a Ramadan buffet titled “Citarasa 40000” that features a variety of local and international dishes. Offering the finest Malay, Arabic, Western, Thai, Indonesian, Indian, and Chinese cuisines. If you’re a fan of Thai cuisine, don’t miss out on this buffet, which features Pad Thai, Som Tam, Luk Chup, and many other specialties. In addition to the delicious food, guests can also enjoy stunning views of the city from the rooftop location of The View Café. The restaurant is a great option for iftar with family and friends because it has a cosy and roomy dining area. Price: RM128 (Adult) RM96 (Kids) Address: I-City, 40000 Shah Alam, Selangor