$!KLCC’s brings back Tradisi Semarak Rasa for Ramadan

The Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre will once again host its acclaimed and well-attended Ramadan events this Ramadan season.

THE Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre’s (the Centre) much loved and popular Ramadan offerings are back this fasting season, from March 27 to April 17, 2023. During the holy month of Ramadan, guests will enjoy ‘Authentic Family Recipes’ crafted by the Centre’s award-winning chefs, who were inspired by the original recipes passed down through their families. This year’s buka puasa will feature a fusion of traditional and modern dishes together with Ramadan favourites including ayam masak rendang hitam, asam pedas daging tetel tulang rawan, gulai udang nangka muda bersama cendawan, hitam dan kacang mungai ayam bakar lengkuas cencaluk, sira ubi kayu, gulai daging tetel bersama rebung madu, ‘Bubu Ikan’ – ikan bakar bersama sos pilihan dan makanan iringan, and many more.

Elaborating on the sumptuous menus, the Centre’s Executive Chef, Hisham Bin Jafaar, shared, “This Ramadan, diners will enjoy an experience to remember with delicious dishes specially prepared by our creative culinary team, who hail from all corners of the country and bring their signature kampung-inspired dishes to our buka puasa this year. In addition to our host of nostalgic Ramadan favourites, we are also offering contemporary and international dishes for diners looking for variety and something a little different.” The Centre also offers Ramadan guests a designated prayer room, prayer mats, sandals and an on-site ablution facility, allowing guests to comfortably perform their religious duties before breaking fast. Chef Hisham continued: “With the Centre’s kitchens certified halal by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM), our Muslim guests are able to enjoy their meal with complete peace of mind.

