$!KLPAC proudly presents Let’s Rock 3

AFTER four long years, Ian Chow’s wildly successful Let’s Rock is back. Rockers and headbangers, this is what you have been waiting for – the chance to shake it up in Let’s Rock 3, presented by klpac and The Actors Studio Seni Teater Rakyat, from March 30 to April 2, 2023 in its 504-seater hall Pentas 1.

Now, Let’s Rock 3 is no ordinary rock concert. It brings together 60 dynamic and talented musicians and performers on one stage to create the best possible concert experience plus a sound unlike any other.

Crowd favourites Fuad of Kyoto Protocol and AIM nominee Bihzhu are back as headliners. They’ll be joined by vocalists and fellow mentees – Kathleen Roshene, LeonieTunez, Hannah Ahmad and Sean Kok – gems discovered through the concert’s open audition process, and part of the production’s mentorship programme. It is a bold move but this injection of fresh blood is one of the reasons Let’s Rock 3 is so special and a reminder for all of us to dream big.

Vocalists aside, what makes this concert stand out is its unique combination of a four-piece with 20-strong The klpac Symphonic Band under the baton of Music Director Cheryl Mah, 30-member YCA Chorus under Chorus Master Mak Chi Hoe and Ui Li as the Arranger and Co-Music Director.

The director Ian Chow said: “The concert is a smorgasbord of different rock genres that I grew up with and enjoy listening to. From folk rock to grunge, industrial rock to alternative, arena rock to hard, we have got it all. I believe the curation will very much resonate with rock music fans and give music lovers a truly diverse music experience”.