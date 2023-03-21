$!KLPAC proudly presents Let’s Rock 3

AFTER four long years, Ian Chow’s wildly successful Let’s Rock is back. Rockers and headbangers, this is what you have been waiting for – the chance to shake it up in Let’s Rock 3, presented by klpac and The Actors Studio Seni Teater Rakyat, from March 30 to April 2, 2023 in its 504-seater hall Pentas 1.
Now, Let’s Rock 3 is no ordinary rock concert. It brings together 60 dynamic and talented musicians and performers on one stage to create the best possible concert experience plus a sound unlike any other.
Crowd favourites Fuad of Kyoto Protocol and AIM nominee Bihzhu are back as headliners. They’ll be joined by vocalists and fellow mentees – Kathleen Roshene, LeonieTunez, Hannah Ahmad and Sean Kok – gems discovered through the concert’s open audition process, and part of the production’s mentorship programme. It is a bold move but this injection of fresh blood is one of the reasons Let’s Rock 3 is so special and a reminder for all of us to dream big.
Vocalists aside, what makes this concert stand out is its unique combination of a four-piece with 20-strong The klpac Symphonic Band under the baton of Music Director Cheryl Mah, 30-member YCA Chorus under Chorus Master Mak Chi Hoe and Ui Li as the Arranger and Co-Music Director.
The director Ian Chow said: “The concert is a smorgasbord of different rock genres that I grew up with and enjoy listening to. From folk rock to grunge, industrial rock to alternative, arena rock to hard, we have got it all. I believe the curation will very much resonate with rock music fans and give music lovers a truly diverse music experience”.
Groove to the 17-song programme comprising classic hit songs from the 70s to the 90s (a time when Walkmans and Discmans were still a thing) such as Bryan Adams’ smash single Summer of ‘69 and Goo Goo Dolls’ Iris.
The concert then crosses over to the New Millennium with chart-toppers and rock anthems like Bon Jovi’s It’s My Life and Green Day’s Wake Me Up When September Ends. Recent hits like Christina Perri and Jason Mraz’s Distance plus Ed Sheeran’s very personal Tides also make the cut.
There are plenty more names to keep die-hard rock fans happy such as Smashing Pumpkins, Pearl Jam, Credence Clearwater Revival, My Chemical Romance, Third Eye Blind, Alanis Morisette and more.
Best of all? You do not need to stand in line for hours or make the long trek to a stadium only to worry about how you’ll get home after because it is all happening at klpac. If you want to bring your kids, you can. If you want to bring your parents, you can. It is a rock concert where everyone can enjoy good music.
Let’s Rock 3 is supported by the Young Choral Academy Chorus and licensed by MACP. Like all the other concerts part of the Revival Music Series helmed by Ian Chow, Let’s Rock 3 aims to fundraise for klpac and The Actors Studio as they continue to pick up the pieces after the worst of the pandemic.
Tickets priced between RM60 and RM100 can be purchased online via www.cloudjoi.com/org/klpac.
For more information, visit www.klpac.org, call 03-4047 9000 or WhatsApp 018-227 7212.
The public can make a donation via www.klpac.org/donations.