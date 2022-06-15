Knives Out director Rian Johnson reveals sequel title, plot details

THE sequel to Rian Johnson’s 2019 hit Knives Out is one of the most anticipated movies on the Netflix movie list for 2022, and it now has a verified title – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which is inspired by the title of a 1986 Beatles song.

Johnson described how he was inspired by the great author Agatha Christie’s ability to “never tread water creatively” in a Twitter thread explaining the title.

He said: “It wasn’t just settings or murder method, she was constantly stretching the genre conceptually.”

In discussing the author's work further, Johnson hinted that future sequels in the franchise would not be straightforward mysteries either.

He ended the tweet with the phrase “much more to come,“ hinting that a trailer will be released shortly.

Earlier this year, Netflix released the first trailer for the anticipated sequel, which featured Daniel Craig’s Detective Benoit Blanc boarding a boat, as well as some of Knives Out sequel cast members, including Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn and Leslie Odom Jr.

Also featured in the film will be Hollywood big-hitters Edward Norton, Dave Bautista and Ethan Hawke.

The sequel was mostly shot in Greece, and Bautista, who filmed with the rest of the actors, told People magazine that it will be just as fantastic, if not better, than the original. He also stated that the characters are more “colourful and unique.”

The plot of the murder mystery sequel has not yet been revealed, but it is likely to follow Daniel Craig's quirky private investigator as he investigates another crime in the Mediterranean. Glass Onion appears to be yet another mystery whodunit, but viewers are sure to uncover additional shocks when the film is released this Thanksgiving or Christmas, as Johnson confirmed that it will be released during the holiday season.

Glass Onion is the first of two Knives Out sequels ordered by Netflix which will feature Detective Blanc.