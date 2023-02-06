$!Kobo Elipsa 2E: More than just an e-reader

CONSIDERING that these days we can do ‘everything’ on our phones, from playing games to reading, is there still room for standalone e-reader devices? According to Rakuten, there most certainly is, and its recently launched Kobo Elipsa 2E, an upgrade from its earlier Elipsa e-reader, is hoping to showcase why.

For one thing, the Elipsa 2E is not just an e-reader, it is also a note-taking device, letting you jot down your thoughts in its built-in notebook feature, or in the margins of the pages of the books you read.

All this is thanks to the accompanying Kobo Stylus 2, a USB-rechargeable device that both looks and feels like a pen.

On the surface, the Elipsa 2E has a 10.3-inch glare-free E Ink touchscreen, with a wide bezel on one side that makes it easy to hold.

Both the sides of the device are magnetised, allowing you to rest your stylus upon it when not in use.

At the edge, there is only the on/off button, and a single port for charging. In a nod to Rakuten’s efforts at sustainability, the device’s exterior is made from 85% recycled plastic, including 10% ocean-bound plastic.

After turning on the device and linking it to your wi-fi, you are immediately taken to the homepage, where you can access Rakuten’s extensive e-book and audiobook library, either by tapping on the screen or using the stylus, depending on your preferences.

The device contains 32GB of storage, giving you plenty of room for all your favourite books.

My review unit came with several titles already pre-loaded, so I spent some time reading a few pages, while using the stylus to write down my thoughts.

I was able to adjust the font size by pinching the screen, and adjust the brightness and level of natural light to make the device easier to read.