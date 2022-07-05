Konami’s rebrands Pro Evolution Soccer series

Konami’s beloved PES is now known as eFootball across all platforms

Konami appears to be following Fortnite’s path with the heir to the PES series. – KONAMI.COM

PRO Evolution Soccer, or better known as PES, a long-standing rival to EA Sports’s dominant FIFA game, marks the end of an era as developer Konami announces that PES is being rechristened with the more generic moniker “eFootball.” It was believed that the producer of the eFootball series, Seitaro Kimura, intended to make this game available on all platforms, including mobile devices. In an interview with IGN (Imagine Games Network), Kimura stated that the company has been planning this move for about two years in order to coincide with the transition between console generations, considering Konami already has a mobile game titled eFootball PES that has received a number of positive user feedback over the past couple of years. “I believe that we have already proven that this structure can be successful on mobile. By applying the same model across all platforms, we hope that more football fans will be able to play this game on consoles as well,” Kimura told IGN. eFotball will be launched this autumn on a variety of platforms, including PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Windows 10 and Steam for PCs. This marks an intriguing redesign for PES, which has always been overshadowed by EA Sports FIFA, and it departs from the traditional model of an annual paid game to a free-to-play model.

What’s new in eFootball 2022? Recently, on June 2, Konami kicked off the official revamp of eFootball PES 2021 to eFootball 2022. Although it was a brilliant idea to step up to the new level while competing with the world’s number one football game – EA Sports FIFA – many users complained, saying that they’d rather play the old version, the erstwhile eFootball PES. This may possibly have happened due to the introduction of additional aspects, such as new commands, modes, graphics resolution, difficulties, and gameplay. New additions include player development (training) and managing styles in the game plan. According to Konami’s official website, Konami.com, their goal was to reproduce the ideal football experience, from the fans in the stadium down to the grass on the field. Konami revealed that they went back to the drawing board for the entire gameplay experience, incorporating new levels of excitement everywhere, including how player signings and development are handled. Similar to FIFA’s Ultimate Team option, Konami has also included a “Dream Team” in the latest version. This mode permits the use of both in-game currency and real money to assemble the ultimate team and climb the online rankings.