DISCOVER a captivating twist on the conventional crime drama with Han River Police. Journey to the heart of Seoul’s cherished locale as we blend action, wit and criminal intrigue to create an uproariously entertaining Korean series.

When a quick-tempered police officer is paired with a carefree slacker, prepare for a roller-coaster ride as this dynamic duo dives head-first into a web of criminal plots right by the Han River’s edge. The ground-breaking Korean action comedy series is arriving exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on Sept 13.

Embark on a mission to safeguard Seoul’s iconic leisure hub as Sergeant Dujin and Lieutenant Chunseok, stalwart characters played by Kwone Sangwoo and Kim Hiewon, patrol the Han River’s precincts. From thwarting terrorists to rescuing accident victims and cracking various cases, this atypical team navigates through a series of bizarre situations that will leave you in stitches.

Brace yourself for a surge of excitement when their jurisdiction unravels a sprawling criminal conspiracy, putting their mettle to the ultimate test.

Witness the uproarious talents of a star-studded cast, including Kwone Sang-woo as the fiery Sergeant Han Du-jin, Kim Hie-won as the laid-back Lieutenant Lee Chun-seok and Lee Sangyi as the sinister Go Giseok.

Also featuring Bae Da-bin as Nahee and Shin Hyeon-seung as the fitness-obsessed Jisoo, Han River Police guarantees an unforgettable blend of action, humour and criminal enigma.