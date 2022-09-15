Kourtney Kardashian caught in Boohoo fashion backlash

LAST week, reality star and entrepreneur Kourtney Kardashian was announced as the “sustainability ambassador” for fast fashion conglomerate Boohoo. Almost immediately, consumers and activists were vocal about their stance that the collaboration would be “inauthentic”, and feared it would do little to invoke active change toward sustainability.

The backlash grew louder upon the release of the first two collaborations between Kardashian and the brand, a capsule collection of 41 pieces priced between US$6 (RM27.15) and US$100 (RM452.60). Critics claimed that the pieces were just for show, as the sheer volume of Boohoo’s other fast fashion lines would negate any intended impact on sustainability that the collection might have.

Kardashian then took to social media to address the controversy, writing: “I went back and forth about doing this collection with [Boohoo] because the first thing I think about when I hear the words ‘fast fashion’ is that it’s bad for our planet.“

She then claimed that she ended up taking the position precisely because she knew that the collaboration would draw attention to the cause.

She wrote: “I thought about the fact that fast fashion, or the fashion industry in general, isn’t going anywhere. I thought about the attention this collaboration would bring to people who may otherwise have no idea about the impacts of fast fashion on our planet. I thought about how pushing Boohoo to make some initial changes and then holding them accountable to larger change would be impactful.”

Kardashian said that the team at Boohoo was open change, and that they hoped to do more. Aside from the collaboration, Kardashian will also be hosting a series with Boohoo in which she will speak with sustainability experts about increasing sustainability in the fast fashion industry.

She added: “I certainly don’t have all the answers, but for someone who has done a fast fashion line collaboration in the past, which didn’t get backlash because I was not calling attention to trying to make better changes, I feel proud about doing it with intention and purpose.”