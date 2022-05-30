Kourtney Kardashian celebrates 2-week anniversary

RECENTLY married Kourtney Kardashian celebrated the two-week anniversary of her marriage to drummer Travis Barker with an Instagram post on Sunday.

“Two weeks ago today, when we drove to the courthouse to sign our marriage license before our wedding ceremony in Italy,“ she wrote in the caption.

The couple held a luxurious wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy which was attended by several of their friends and family members.

Before their Italian ceremony, the couple had obtained a marriage licence and were legally married on May 15 in a small courthouse ceremony in Santa Barbara, California.

In Italy, Kardashian demonstrated her unique style by donning a low-cut white dress that exposed her upper chest, and accessorised with a heart-shaped necklace that sparkled brightly. The 43-year-old sociality completed her wedding attire with a white veil and high-heeled shoes.

Meanwhile, Barker looked dapper in slim-fitting black suit and matching slacks. He also wore shoes that matched the colour of his wife's heels.

The pair held their reception in Castello Brown, a 16th-century castle, and celebrated their first dance as a married couple to the Elvis classic, Can’t Help Falling in Love.

The bride’s famous siblings were also fully dolled up for the big day. Sisters Kim and Khloe were seen attending the ceremony with their children, while Kendall Jenner was joined by her boyfriend Devin Booker.

The newlyweds have always been famous for their public shows of affection, and this included sharing cheeky images from the reception showing the two getting cozy on a couch and Barker removing his bride’s lace garter with his teeth.

Following the weekend of wedding festivities, the Kardashians star also changed her Instagram name to Kourtney Kardashian Barker, followed by a red heart and a fire emoji.

Congratulations to the happy couple!