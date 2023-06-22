Kourtney Kardashian flaunts baby bump in surprise pregnancy reveal

KOURTNEY Kardashian has proudly revealed her baby bump following the announcement of her pregnancy at a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles on 16 June. Joined by her husband, Travis Barker, Kourtney, 44, made the pregnancy announcement after flashing a sign that read, “ Travis I’m pregnant.” The couple has now taken to Instagram to share intimate photos showcasing Kardashian’s growing belly.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on Sunday, 18 June, Kardashian expressed her overwhelming gratitude and joy for the blessings and plans of God. She shared concert footage of the pregnancy announcement and posted behind-the-scenes pictures of Barker tenderly kissing and drumming on her growing baby bump.

This will be the first child for Kardashian and Barker, who tied the knot on 16 May, 2022, and later celebrated their marriage with an extravagant wedding in Italy on 22 May, 2022.

Prior to the pregnancy reveal, Kourtney had been open about her journey to conceive with the musician, both on social media and on the reality TV show, The Kardashians. According to a source close to the couple, Kourtney is beyond thrilled about the pregnancy. She couldn’t hold back tears of joy when she shared the news with her family, who had been aware for some time.

The source added that Kourtney has been fervently praying for this moment and has desired a child with Travis ever since they started dating. Their attempts to conceive have spanned almost two years and have been emotionally challenging.

Both Kourtney and Travis have children from their previous relationships. Kourtney shares three children, Mason (13), Penelope (10), and Reign (8), with her ex-partner Scott Disick. Travis has a son named Landon (19), a daughter named Alabama (17), and a stepdaughter named Atiana (24) from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler.