Kourtney Kardashian slams ‘shameful’ paparazzi

REALITY star Kourtney Kardashian has called out the paparazzi for selling and publishing pictures of her that implied that she was “going out and about” while her husband Travis Barker is in the hospital fighting for his life.

Kardashian, 43, took it to Instagram to explain that recently published photos showing her doing errands were actually taken weeks before Barker, 45, had a health crisis.

In a scathing Instagram Story message, Kardashian wrote: “To the paparazzi, who sold pictures of me ‘out and about’ while my husband was in the hospital fighting for his life ... These were photos actually taken weeks ago, (I can’t even remember the last time I wore that sweatsuit in the photos).”

She then added: “A new level of low, monetising off our nightmare. Really savagely uncool when I actually didn’t leave his side ... Shame on you.”

The drummer developed excruciating pain and had been hospitalised due to pancreatic drainage tube damage. In a tweet sent while recovering from the ordeal, Barker said he underwent endoscopy and removed a small polyp that unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube, resulting in severe life-threatening pancreatitis.