Kristen Bell’s unconventional parenting choice

IN a refreshing departure from traditional parenting norms, Hollywood actress Kristen Bell has proudly shared her unconventional approach to family bonding with her two children, Lincoln and Delta, in an interview.

Married to actor Dax Shepard, who is a recovering addict, Bell has revealed that her daughters have developed a taste for non-alcoholic beer, a choice that might raise eyebrows but holds sentimental value for the family.

Acknowledging that the idea may sound peculiar to some, Bell firmly defends her decision.

The non-alcoholic beer provides an opportunity for the family to connect, reminisce, and savour precious moments together.

For Shepard, it allows him to enjoy a non-alcoholic beer without jeopardising his recovery while also fostering a special bond with his daughters.

The heartwarming tradition began when their eldest, Lincoln, was just a baby. Shepard would cradle her on his chest while enjoying a non-alcoholic beer, and she would curiously paw at the bottle and occasionally suck on the rim.

For the family, this ritual symbolises moments of joy, togetherness, and love.

Beyond the initial novelty, ordering non-alcoholic beverages has become a family norm for the Bell-Shepard clan, even when dining out. Although some might raise eyebrows at the sight of young children with a “beer,“ Bell remains unfazed by any potential judgement. Confident in her parenting skills, she believes in prioritising the emotional connection with her children over conforming to societal expectations.

This is not the first time Bell has addressed the subject publicly. In a previous interview on the Say Yes! With Carla Hall podcast, she shared the heartwarming story of her daughter’s early encounter with non-alcoholic beer.

Despite anticipating criticism for her choices, Bell stands firm, expressing her belief in being a great parent while embracing a learning journey.

Kristen Bell’s openness about her parenting style not only reinforces the importance of family bonds but also encourages others to embrace their authentic selves as parents, even if it means breaking away from conventional norms.