Kurt and Wyatt Russell reunite in Godzilla TV series

FOR some time now, Kurt Russell has been missing on the small screen. Since his role in 1997’s Hawaii Five-O, the actor has not appeared in any television series.

But now, the Escape From New York star is coming back with a role in Apple’s upcoming Godzilla & Titan series. And his son, Wyatt is set to join him on set.

However, the specifics of their roles have not been made public.

It was only revealed that the untitled series follows the aftermath of Godzilla and the Titans’ battle in San Francisco.

And in this new reality, one family will embark on a journey to discover the buried secrets and a legacy that links them to the secret organisation known as Monarch.

Apart from the synopsis, it was also announced that WandaVision’s Matthew Shakman will direct the series' first two episodes. The episodes will be produced by Legendary Television and exec produced by co-creators Chris Black and Matt Fraction.

But what makes the upcoming show extra special is that it marks Kurt and Wyatt's first collaboration together in a long time. The last time the father and son duo appeared together was in 1998’s Soldier.

There, Wyatt portrayed a young version of his father’s character. Since then, Wyatt has appeared in numerous shows such as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, The Woman in the Window and Showtime’s The Good Lord Bird.

Whereas, Kurt's recent works include F9: The Fast Saga, Netflix’s The Christmas Chronicles and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2.