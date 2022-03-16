Kylie Jenner encourages mums suffering post-partum issues

KYLIE JENNER is sharing a vulnerable moment in her post-partum recovery after having her second baby.

Six weeks after welcoming her son, Wolf, reality star Kylie Jenner shared a vulnerable moment in her postpartum recovery on her Instagram Stories on March 16.

The 24-year-old shared a boomerang selfie on a workout machine, with the caption reading: “6 weeks postpartum”.

Jenner also shared the message that “postpartum has not been easy”.

“This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter,“ she said, referring to Jenner’s first-born, four-year-old Stormi Webster.

“It’s not easy mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy,“ she continued.

“And yeah, I didn’t just want to get back to life without saying that, because I think we can look on the internet – for other mums going through it right now – and it might look a lot easier for other people, and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me.”

In a subsequent Story, she said that its okay to not be okay.

“Once I realised that I was putting some pressure on myself, I kept reminding myself that I made a whole human. A beautiful healthy boy.”

“We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be ‘back,‘” Jenner also said.

“Not even physically, just mentally, after birth”.

On Feb 2, one day after Stormi's fourth birthday, Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed baby Wolf.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum shared the newswith a black-and-white photo of the infant’s hand, writing in the caption, “2/2/22.”

At the time, a rep for Jenner confirmed to People magazine that she had a boy.

“She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mum. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again, a source said at the time.

“She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family.”