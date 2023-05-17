Kylie Jenner shares new photos of kids

SOCIALITE Kylie Jenner, 25, celebrated Mother’s Day by posting never-before-seen photos of her 15-month-old son Aire and 5-year-old daughter Stormi on Instagram. The Kylie Cosmetics founder shares the two children with rapper Travis Scott.

The mother of two is seen smiling and wearing a fluffy pink robe as she cuddles her children in the first image from her carousel of adorable photos. While Aire dressed in green dinosaur-printed pajamas with matching green and white socks, Stormi dressed in pink like her mother in Santa Claus-themed pajamas.

Another, earlier photo shows Stormi caring for her then-infant brother and proudly feeding him. Stormi smiles at the camera while holding a bottle and brushing her younger sibling’s hair in the adorable throwback pic.

Stormi is seen wearing a Hello Kitty T-shirt and leggings, while Aire wore a brown sleepsuit in his feeding session.

In another celebration of Mother’s Day, the Kardashians star also shared a photo of herself back when she was pregnant.

The posts were commented on by her sister Khloé Kardashian, who wrote “Happy Mother’s Day my loves,“ and family friend Paris Hilton, who simply added an emoji of heart-shaped eyes.