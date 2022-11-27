Kylie Jenner teases when she’ll reveal son’s new name

IN the finale of The Kardashians’s season 2, Kylie Jenner shared in a confessional during the episode: “My baby’s name is still Wolf, I’ll let you guys know when I change it. Maybe I’ll tell you guys in season 3.”

Earlier in February this year, the Kylie Cosmetics founder gave birth to her son with rapper Travis Scott, and initially announced his name as Wolf. The couple already share a four-year-old daughter named Stormi.

One month after they welcomed their baby boy, the makeup mogul made a statement on her Instagram stories that her son would no longer go by the name of Wolf.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” she wrote. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him,” she continued.

During a September appearance on The Late Late Show, Jenner noted they “haven’t officially legally changed the name.”

“But that isn’t gonna be his name. We’re just waiting,“ added Jenner.

Jenner then admitted that there is a name, but “we’re just not ready to share yet.”