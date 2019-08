IF YOU have ever kept up with the Kardashians, you may remember that Kim Kardashian was once best friends with socialite Paris Hilton.

And if you have been following the 1MDB saga, you will remember that Hilton was a close friend of fugitive businessman Jho Low during his hard-partying days.

Now, the latest news is that the youngest member of the Kardashian brood, cosmetics mogul and model Kylie Jenner, will be celebrating her upcoming 22nd birthday on a yacht once owned by Jho Low.

Hollywood gossip site TMZ reported that Kylie will be “partying, sunbathing, and just generally luxuriating” on the superyacht Tranquility (once named Equanimity), which was seized by Malaysia as part of the 1MDB investigations and sold to Genting Malaysia Berhad for US$126 million (RM514 million).

At the time, Genting reportedly bought the yacht to cater to VIP customers. If so, one cannot get more VIP than the Jenner-Kardashian clan.

According to TMZ, the 300-foot-long yacht costs around US$1.2 million (RM5 million) a week to rent, and is equipped with “10 cabins, a sauna, helipad, beauty salon, theater, steam room, Jacuzzi and swimming pool with underwater lights for anyone who wants to do some night swimming”.

The Tranquility can cater for up to 22 guests, and carries a crew of 29. TMZ states that its sources say the birthday party on Aug 10 will take place somewhere in the Mediterranean, and that Kylie’s sisters, Kendall Jenner, 23, and Kourtney Kardashian, 40, are already in the area.